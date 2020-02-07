WH adviser Kudlow: European auto imports discussion is on hold

"European auto imports discussion is on hold while the US is working through good faith effort on the trade deal with the EU," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday and added that there have been new proposals put on the table that could lead to positive developments.
"China's Xi reassured President Trump that despite delays, China will meet targets for US Imports," Kudlow noted and said that there were no tensions between the US and China over the coronavirus outbreak.
Market mood remains sour
These comments failed to help the market sentiment improve and Wall Street's main indexes were last losing between 0.5% and 0.6%.
EUR/USD bounces modestly from fresh 2020 low
The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.0947 a level that was last seen in October 2019, amid coronavirus concerns, generally encouraging US employment data. Modest recovery sees the pair holding below 1.1000.
GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust after the NFP beat with 225K while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.
Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected
Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area.
