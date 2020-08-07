WH adviser Kudlow: Coronavirus aid talks are at a stalemate

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV on Friday that he has no doubt that there will be formal or informal coronavirus aid talks on Friday. However, Kudlow also noted that talks are at a stalemate at the moment.

"White House believes US President Donald Trump has the authority to address evictions through executive action," Kudlow added.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade with modest losses after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.12% on the day at 3,344.