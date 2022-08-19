- Weber stock trades under the ticker WEBR on the NYSE.
- WEBR stock has been attracting retail traders by trending on social media.
- WEBR is up 27% on Thursday as interest rises.
Weber stock (WEBR) was on fire on Thursday. Just in case you missed my ingenious reference, Weber is a barbeque grill maker. It sells some pretty nice units, and this author uses one in the summer months. That does not hide the fact that the last set of earnings were not good. With high short interest, reportedly over 50%, WEBR stock caught the attention of retail meme traders though who are looking to engineer a short squeeze. It remains to be seen whether the collapse in a similar strategy across BBBY stock tames the enthusiasm for WEBR. For now, it is smoking hot (see what I did there!) as the stock is up 7% in Friday's premarket.
Weber stock news
First, let us go back in time but not too far. Earnings were posted on August 15, and EPS missed while revenue was slightly ahead of forecasts. Despite revenue being ahead, it still declined by about 20% YoY, and the margin collapsed. Gross margin nearly halved on the back of foreign currency charges, supply chains and inflationary problems. Immediately after the earnings, Weber's management outlined plans to cut costs and suspend the dividend payment. Despite this, the stock began to trade notably higher and closed up 16% on Tuesday. Wednesday was a new day, and the fire appeared to be going out (stop me, editor, please!) as Citi downgraded WEBR. It closed 7% lower. As retail traders bailed out of BBBY, some appeared to turn their attention to WEBR stock. It trended on social media and closed Thursday up 27% but at one point was trading 40% higher on Thursday.
Weber stock forecast
A trend has emerged. Retail traders are looking at poorly performing companies with understandable heavy short interest. They then attempt a squeeze before it eventually comes back to earth. The actions are no different here, and in my opinion this has definite short potential. The key aim is always timing. When does it begin to turn? Getting short in the middle of a short squeeze can be painful.
Retail has a lot of firepower, so the key is to look for that firepower to start stalling. So far there are no signs of that, but given the high debt load of the company it seems inevitable that it will. Failure to break above Thursday's high at $11.64 is the first sign. The second is a close on Friday lower than the premarket spike or intraday spike. $12 is pretty decent resistance, so it may struggle to get squeezed above that level.
WEBR daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!