Commenting on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, TD Securities analysts noted that officials remained in broad agreement about the need to push the policy stance further into restrictive territory in the near term.
Expecting 25bp rate hikes in March and May
"The focal points for the Fed's policy rate outlook in 2023 will be the pace of inflation based on core PCE services excl. housing and the tightness in the labor market. As both remain out of whack with an inflation trend in line with the Fed's target, the FOMC has raised its desired terminal Fed funds rate. In addition, once achieved, the Committee has no intention to move away from it soon, despite increasing downside risks to the growth outlook."
"We look for another 50bp rate increase in February, and expect 25bp rate hikes in March and May. We project the Fed will therefore settle on a terminal Fed funds target rate range of 5.25%-5.50% by May."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to stage a modest rebound after dropping below 1.0600 earlier in the day. As investors refrain from making large bets ahead of the private sector employment data from the US, the pair's trading action remains relatively subdued on Thursday.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.2000 following earlier decline
GBP/USD came under modest bearish in the early European morning on Thursday and declined toward 1.2000 before recovering modestly. The cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum as focus shifts to US data releases.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields rebound
Gold price has lost its traction and dropped below $1,850 during the European trading hours on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising nearly 1% on the day, XAU/USD stays under modest bearish pressure ahead of US data releases.
Bitcoin price holds steady after FOMC minutes release, will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price steadied and broke out of its triangle formation as US Federal Reserve officials agreed to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin price broke past the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $16,714.
Monetary lags and the acute recession of 2023
Fed Powell remains unimpressed with the reduction of the rate of inflation; down to 7.1% in November, from 9.1% June. The Summary of Economic Projections shows a desire of the Fed to increase their forecast for the Fed Funds Rate to 5% in 2023.