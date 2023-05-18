Walmart (WMT) Stock News: Online sales surge leads to full-year guidance raise

- Walmart beats heartily on revenue consensus for Q1.
- Online sales jump 26% YoY, but gross margin to drop slightly for full year.
- WMT stock jumps 1.5% but needs to overtake $153.50.
- Full-year adjusted EPS guidance rises to $6.10-$6.20 range.
Walmart’s (WMT) raised guidance for the rest of the year on Thursday after reporting a 26% explosion in online sales during the fiscal first quarter. The world’s largest retailer reported revenue in the first quarter of $152.3 billion – $4.4 billion above the analyst average – as the company’s heavy investment into its online presence finally started paying dividends.
Walmart stock rose 1.5% to $151.76 on the news, while Dow and S&P 500 futures rose gingerly between 0.1% and 0.2%.
Walmart earnings news: Outlook raised on full-year profits
Revenue rose 7.7% YoY overall, which largely stemmed from 7.4% growth in comparables. The company’s Sam’s Club grocery stores experienced their largest influx of new members on a quarterly basis ever. Additionally, grocery sales company wide gained market share as management said it made inroads with wealthier customers.
“We leveraged expenses, expanded operating margin and grew profit ahead of sales,” said CEO Doug McMillon in a statement accompanying the results.
Adjusted earnings per share arrived at $1.47, a full 15 cents or 11% ahead of Wall Street’s consensus heading into the quarter.
For the full year, management raised its outlook. Shareholders should now expect between $6.10 and $6.20 in adjusted EPS, compared to the $5.90 to $6.05 range that was voiced on the prior earnings call. Consolidated net sales are also expected to rise by 3.5% rather than the 2.5% to 3% range given in the past.
For the full year, Walmart says that gross margin will drop 18 basis points to 23.7% as the retailer shifts to a heavier reliance on its grocery division from general merchandise. However, that shift will be aided by a 58 basis point drop in operation expenses to 20.4%.
Walmart bought back $686 million in stock during the first quarter but still has $18.6 billion left to purchase under the board’s current mandate.
Walmart stock forecast
With WMT stock trending higher in Thursday’s premarket, bulls will have their sights set on $153.50. This level served as strong resistance at the end of November 2022 and then again in both April and May of this year. A failure to break this level will turn it into a dangerous double top. A break, however, would give the market a chance to retest the range high at $160 from April of last year.
Failing the retest at $153.50 though would send Walmart stock back to support at $146.50.
WMT daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.