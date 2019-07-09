Wall Street's benchmarks sulking and closed in the red once again

Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 22 points, or 0.1%, to end near 26,784.

U.S. benchmarks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, back-to-back losses came from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 22 points, or 0.1%, to end near 26,784, recording its third straight losing session. The S&P 500 added 0.1% to finish around 2,980 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to finish near 8,142. Stocks continue to bleed out following last week's Nonfarm Payrolls upside surprise and have been struggling for direction ever since as investors priced out expectations for a 50 basis point rate-cut in July - Investors look ahead to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell,

US data

Job openings in the US fell slightly to 7.32 million in May with just 72,000 new jobs added in the month. "This indicates some cooling in the labour market. There are still more jobs available than workers to fill them, but employers say they can’t get workers with the skills they need," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

DJIA levels

The index stays in a consolidative range while investors wait to get a sense of where the Fed' stands on the dots this month. Bears have the 24800 recent swing bottoms in sight, while on the upside, the 127.2% Fibo extension targets the 28500s.