Wall Street's benchmarks sulking and closed in the red once again

U.S. benchmarks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, back-to-back losses came from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 22 points, or 0.1%, to end near 26,784, recording its third straight losing session. The S&P 500 added 0.1% to finish around 2,980 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to finish near 8,142. Stocks continue to bleed out following last week's Nonfarm Payrolls upside surprise and have been struggling for direction ever since as investors priced out expectations for a 50 basis point rate-cut in July - Investors look ahead to testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell,
US data
Job openings in the US fell slightly to 7.32 million in May with just 72,000 new jobs added in the month. "This indicates some cooling in the labour market. There are still more jobs available than workers to fill them, but employers say they can’t get workers with the skills they need," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
DJIA levels
The index stays in a consolidative range while investors wait to get a sense of where the Fed' stands on the dots this month. Bears have the 24800 recent swing bottoms in sight, while on the upside, the 127.2% Fibo extension targets the 28500s.
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|26790
|Today Daily Change
|-10.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|26800
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26556.2
|Daily SMA50
|26052.76
|Daily SMA100
|26056.28
|Daily SMA200
|25401.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26870
|Previous Daily Low
|26748
|Previous Weekly High
|27006
|Previous Weekly Low
|26616
|Previous Monthly High
|26914
|Previous Monthly Low
|24608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26794.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26823.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26620
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26864
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26986
