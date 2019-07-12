Wall Street sees record higher, S&P cracks the 3000 mark, DJIA adds 244 points

- DJIA added 244.02 points, or 0.90%, at 27,332.10.
- The S&P 500 index added 13.83 points, or 0.46%, at 3,013.75.
- The Nasdaq Composite index COMP ended 48.10 points higher at 8,244.14, a gain of 0.59%.
U.S. stocks rallied in late trade to mark fresh records. All three major indexes closed at record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 finally getting through the 3000 psychological level while investors banked on the likelihood of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s July meeting following what appeared to be a rubber stamp sealed on the matter by Federal Reserve Powells two-day congressional testimony and various Fed speakers this week. ended 48.10 points higher at 8,244.14, a gain of 0.59%.
As for corporate's the key focus has been on Facebook Inc. The shares of the tech giant were sunk on the back of a report that the Federal Trade Commission voted to impose a record $5 billion fine on the company. This also followed Thursday evening's criticism from the U.S President Trump following the company’s planned virtual currency project, Libra.
Looking ahead, it will be U.S. corporate earnings reporting season again with a slew of big banks set to kick off the festivities. At the same time, with the Federal reserve nterest rate decision taking place this month, ears will be to the ground for further speeches from Fed Chair Powell and NY Fed President Williams which are expected to further solidify the case for a 25bp cut. There will also be further remarks by voters Evans, Rosengren and Bullard. As for data, retail sales will be keenly eyed.
DJIA levels
On the downside, there are three distinct Fibo' targets with the confluence of stop territories. The 23.6% retracement of the 3rd June low to 12th July recently printed high falls in at 2671 which meets April 23rd and 1st May double-top highs. The 38.2% retracement of the same range falls in at 26324 and meets 25th Feb and 11th June highs. The 50% meets the 3rd Dec spike high and mid-June lows. On the upside, the 28500s come into play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.