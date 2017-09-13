Wall Street remains flat in early trading hours

Wall Street remains flat in early trading hoursBy Eren Sengezer
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day little changed on Wednesday as investors are looking to take some profit off the table after a record-setting 2-day rally.
“The slight weakness we’re seeing this morning is after a two-day rally. The fundamentals and technicals, however, remain strong. There are concerns over the bull run, which is on several hope factors. But the list of worries is still there ... That would dampen the prospect of a stronger stock market,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, told Reuters.
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6 points, or 0.03%, at 22,125.56 while the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged around 2,494 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite started the day slightly lower as Apple shares are losing more than 1% amid yesterday's announcement for iPhone X. Right now, the Nasdaq Composite is at 6,453.08, losing 0.03%.
On the other hand, the solid recovery seen in crude oil prices is providing a lift to the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index, which is now gaining nearly 1% while the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is testing the $49 mark.
Today's key headlines:
- WTI keeps gains post-EIA, around $48.80
- EUR/USD drops sharply toward 1.1900 as USD jumps on US tax plan
- US Dollar keeps pushing higher, in highs around 92.20
- EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 5.9 mln barrels
- US House Ways & Means Chair Brady: To release tax plan on week of Sep 25th
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.