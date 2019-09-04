- CBOE Volatility Index drops more than 8% on Wednesday.
- Risk-sensitive technology shares capitalize on upbeat market mood.
- Upbeat Chinese data and easing fears of no-deal Brexit boost sentiment.
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day in the positive territory on Wednesday supported by recovering market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.93% and 1.22%, respectively.
Earlier today, the data from China showed that the business activity in the service sector at a more robust pace than expected to ease concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. Furthermore, rising hopes of British lawmakers not allowing the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal allowed risk-on flows continue to dominate markets today. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down around 9% on the day.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the risk-sensitive Technology Index is up 1.5% on the day to lead the rally followed by the Energy Index and the Industrials Index, which were both rising around 1.3% at the time of press.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains
The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”
GBP/USD holds just below 1.2200 ahead of Brexit updates
Hopes that MPs will be able to block a no-deal Brexit are keeping the Sterling up, although the market is waiting for the next round of Parliament’s discussions before extending their bullish bets.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.
Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.