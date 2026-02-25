BoJ’s Ueda says rate hikes to continue if outlook materializes

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that the the basic stance is to continue raising interest rates if the likelihood of our economic, price forecasts materialising heightens.

Key quotes

Our basic stance is to continue raising interest rates if the likelihood of our economic, price forecasts materialising heightens.



Underlying inflation has yet to fully hit 2%, will guide policy so underlying inflation hits 2% or we avoid it from exceeding 2% on sustained basis.



We do not think we are behind the curve in addressing risk of too-high inflation.



No change from January to our projected timing for hitting price target, expect inflation to re-accelerate from current slowdown.



If the outcome of Spring wage talks are stronger than expected and prod firms to pass on costs swiftly, there is chance we could achieve price target sooner than expected.



April Tankan is important piece of information but we are conducting various surveys, so it is not as if we must wait until Tankan's release to have sufficient data.



Bank of Japan will hold policy meetings in March and April, will scrutinize information available by then and reach decision, when asked about growing market views Bank of Japan could hike rates in April.



Do not expect significant impact from new Trump tariffs on Japan's economy but watching developments carefully.



Important for government and parliament to ensure market trust in Japan's medium to long term fiscal health.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.20% on the day at 156.20.