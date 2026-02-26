NZD/USD rises as tariff confusion weighs on US Dollar

NZD/USD rose 0.52% on Wednesday, climbing back into the 0.6000 handle after the US Dollar came under broad selling pressure. The move snapped a four-day consolidation streak and pushed the pair back into the upper half of the range it has traded since the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decision on February 18, when the Kiwi fell sharply from the 0.6050 area.

The RBNZ's February hold at 2.25% continues to weigh on the New Zealand Dollar's upside potential. Governor Anna Breman's updated rate track pushed the first potential hike out to late 2026 at the earliest, well behind what traders had priced in, and overnight index swaps softened around eight basis points in response. The policy contrast with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which raised rates to 3.85% earlier in February, is growing and continues to cap the Kiwi's upside. Strong Q4 retail sales data provided some offset, showing the economy held momentum through late 2025.

Wednesday's rally was driven largely by US Dollar weakness. The dollar index slipped below 97.80 after President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night offered no indication of easing tariff policies. Trump defended tariffs as a driver of economic recovery and suggested they could eventually replace income taxes, while the administration confirmed it will raise the temporary Section 122 global levy to 15%. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is holding rates at 3.50% to 3.75%, with January minutes showing several officials discussed the possibility of rate hikes if inflation stays above target. US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday in Geneva added a further layer of geopolitical caution.

Bounce from the lower end of the post-RBNZ range as Stochastic pivots

The pair continues to hold above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.5920, keeping the broader uptrend from the January lows close to 0.5750 in play. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned higher near the oversold zone after crossing bearish earlier in the month, suggesting near-term downside momentum may be fading. A push above 0.6050 would be the first sign of buyers re-engaging toward the year-to-date high near 0.6100, while a failure to hold above 0.6000 would shift focus back toward 0.5940 and the 50-day EMA.

NZD/USD daily chart