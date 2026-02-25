US Secretary of State Rubio: Iranian insistence on not discussing ballistic missiles is big problem

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States and has for a very long time. Rubio added that talks Thursday will focus on the nuclear programme.

Key quotes

Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States and has for a very long time.



Iran is not enriching currently but they are trying to reach the point where they ultimately can.



Iran talks on Thursday will primarily focus on the nuclear program.



Iran poses conventional weapons designed to attack America.



Iran is attempting to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.



Do not think diplomacy is ever off the table.



Would not characterize Thursday talks as anything other than the next opportunity to talk.



Status quo in Cuba is unsustainable.



Cuba needs to change dramatically.



Iranian insistence on not discussing ballistic missiles is a very big problem.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.05% higher on the day to trade at $5,167. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.01% on the day at $65.60.