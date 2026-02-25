TRENDING:
US Secretary of State Rubio: Iranian insistence on not discussing ballistic missiles is big problem

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States and has for a very long time. Rubio added that talks Thursday will focus on the nuclear programme.

Key quotes

Iran poses a very grave threat to the United States and has for a very long time. 

Iran is not enriching currently but they are trying to reach the point where they ultimately can. 

Iran talks on Thursday will primarily focus on the nuclear program. 

Iran poses conventional weapons designed to attack America. 

Iran is attempting to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. 

Do not think diplomacy is ever off the table. 

Would not characterize Thursday talks as anything other than the next opportunity to talk. 

Status quo in Cuba is unsustainable. 

Cuba needs to change dramatically. 

Iranian insistence on not discussing ballistic missiles is a very big problem.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.05% higher on the day to trade at $5,167. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.01% on the day at $65.60.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD has shaken off Tuesday’s dip, pushing back beyond the 1.1800 mark amid decent gains as  Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The rebound is largely driven by a modest pullback in the US Dollar, as markets digest the aftermath of President Trump’s SOTU speech and continue to monitor trade-related headlines and signals from the White House.
 

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a modest decline in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-linked space. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants after Presidet Trump’s SOTU speech failed to surprise markets.

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold buyers are returning to the fold on Wednesday, targeting the $5,200 area and possibly beyond, after Tuesday’s corrective dip from monthly highs. The rebound in the precious metal comes as the US Dollar loses traction, with Trump’s SOTU speech offering little fresh direction and AI-related nerves continuing to ease.

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom (UK) is advancing toward the final stablecoin regulatory framework with a pilot program involving four companies, including Monee, Financial Technologies ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX.

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

For the last three years, Nvidia has been the engine of the AI boom, and now Wall Street is watching to see whether that momentum can keep going. High-growth stocks have been struggling to maintain their bullish trend in 2026.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

