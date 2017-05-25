Wall Street closed higher on back of retailers

Wall Street closed higher on back of retailersBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. stocks continued to build on their recent gains on Thursday as the solid reports from big retailers ahead of tomorrow's preliminary GDP growth data suggested that the consumer spending was gathering momentum.
Fueled by Best Buy's 22% gain to a record high, the S&P 500 retail index .SPXRT rose nearly 2% while the discretionary index .SPLRCD added 1.2%, hauling the S&P 500 Index to its second consecutive record close.
"The lack of fear, the complacency is supporting the market. At the same time, the Fed (minutes) yesterday is really nothing new. The Fed has done a very good job of communicating its plans to the market, so it's been managing expectations fairly well," Jimmy Chang, chief investment strategist at Rockefeller & Co in New York, told Reuters.
However, the upsurge in the equity indexes was capped by the falling oil prices on the disappointing details of the OPEC's agreement to extend the output cuts, which caused the S&P energy index .SPNYto drop nearly 2%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 70.53 points, or 0.34%, to 21,082.95, the S&P 500 gained 11.50 points, or 0.48%, to 2,416.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.18 points, or 0.86%, at 6,216.21.
