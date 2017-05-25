US: Wholesale inventories for April were estimated at $592.0 billion

"Wholesale inventories for April, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $592.0 billion, down 0.3 percent from March 2017, and were up 1.8 percent from April 2016. The February 2017 to March 2017 percentage change was revised from up 0.2 percent to up 0.1 percent," announced the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

Retail inventories for April, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $613.5 billion, down 0.3 percent from March 2017, and were up 3.0 percent from April 2016. The February 2017 to March 2017 percentage change was revised from up 0.5 percent to up 0.3 percent.