NZD/USD appreciates to near 0.6000 following Trump’s SoTU

NZD/USD remains stronger for the second successive day, trading around 0.5990 during the European hours on Wednesday. The pair strengthened as the US Dollar (USD) weakened following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SoTU) address of his second term, delivered before a joint session of Congress.

President Trump said he had engineered a “turnaround for the ages,” pointing to lower inflation and praising his administration’s economic performance. He also highlighted measures to curb illegal immigration and stem the flow of fentanyl across the border. Trump added that he could impose higher tariffs on countries that “play games” with recent trade agreements after the Supreme Court struck down several of his sweeping global levies.

The upside of the NZD/USD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) may find renewed support as expectations build that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged for an extended period. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that it would be appropriate to keep rates within the current range for some time. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated that monetary policy is “well-positioned” to address risks surrounding the economic outlook.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25%, stressing that monetary policy will remain accommodative as inflation approaches the midpoint of its target range. Governor Anna Breman said improving economic conditions should support a pickup in growth this year without reigniting strong inflationary pressures, indicating reduced urgency for further policy tightening. Traders now see little likelihood of a first rate hike before October or December.