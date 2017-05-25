Fed's Brainard: Upward revisions to global growth will continue

Fed's Brainard: Upward revisions to global growth will continueBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking at a panel at the Center for Global Development, Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, argued that upward revisions to global growth will continue, posing fewer risks for the U.S.
Key quotes:
- Growth in the Eurozone is solid
- Emerging markets are doing better
- Markets and policymakers are aware of how important China is for global economy
- Downside risks from foreign economies is showing improvement