WTI trades below $66.00 as US crude build fuels oversupply concerns

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price loses ground for the second successive session, trading around $65.90 per barrel during the European hours on Wednesday. WTI price declined after a sharp build in United States (US) crude inventories fueled oversupply concerns, with traders awaiting the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report due later in the day.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that weekly US Crude Oil Stock rose by 11.4 million barrels in the week ended February 20, compared with a draw of 0.609 million barrels previously.

However, losses in Oil prices could be limited as investors assess supply risks ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran. In his State of the Union (SoTU) address, President Donald Trump reiterated his preference for diplomacy but accused Iran of rebuilding its nuclear program and pursuing missiles capable of striking the US.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tehran would do “whatever it takes” to secure a deal with Washington. Markets are closely watching the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint handling roughly 20% of global oil flows, where any escalation could disrupt supply.

Traders are also evaluating the potential impact on Oil demand of new US trade measures after Trump’s 10% global tariff took effect on Tuesday, with efforts underway to raise it to 15%.