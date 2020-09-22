Wall Street Close: Stocks firm up led by Amazon.com's Bernstein upgrade

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140.48 points, or 0.52%.
- The S&P 500 put on 34.4 points, or 1.05%.
- The Nasdaq Composite added 180.56 points, or 1.68%.
Even as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the US economy has a long way to go before fully recovering and will need more support, US stocks on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday.
The moves in stocks were led by a jump in Amazon.com, AMZN, despite a likely delay in the passage of new fiscal stimulus as well as concerns of a faster global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bernstein upgraded AMZN to "outperform," saying the company will continue to receive a boost from premium subscribers and third-party merchants even once the pandemic is contained.
This helped to lift competitor stocks such as Microsoft Corp MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Alphabet Inc GOOG and Facebook Inc FB.
These have been the kingpin of Wall Street, fuelling the rally since the coronavirus-driven crash in March.
Collectively on Tuesday, they rose between 0.3% and 2%= and provided some stability to an otherwise troubled market backdrop.
Consequently, 7 of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, battling against a three-week losing streak and the fears of a new round of lockdowns in Europe and the stalemate in Congress
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140.48 points, or 0.52%, to 27,288.18, the S&P 500 put on 34.4 points, or 1.05%, to 3,315.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.56 points, or 1.68%, to 10,959.36.
Macro themes in play
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday told a congressional panel that the economy had shown "marked improvement" since the pandemic drove it into recession, but the path ahead remains uncertain and the Fed will do more if needed.
Meanwhile Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans clarified that there is potential to raise rates before the 2% inflation target is achieved.
Congress is yet to agree on another fiscal stimulus package.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnston announced new lockdown restrictions, including closing bars at 10pm.
S&P 500 Index levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3302
|Today Daily Change
|54.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|3247.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3419.08
|Daily SMA50
|3350.1
|Daily SMA100
|3199.33
|Daily SMA200
|3105.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3316.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3228.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3428.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3291.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3262.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3283.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3211.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3176.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3123.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3299.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3352.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3387.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades under 0.7200 ahead of critical data
The Australian dollar came under strong selling pressure amid resurgent demand for its American rival. Commonwealth PMIs and Retail Sales in the Australian menu today.
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1700 as pandemic worsens
The second wave of coronavirus in Europe takes its toll on the shared currency. Fears of slower growth hit EUR ahead of Markit preliminary PMIs estimates this Wednesday.
Gold: After the break lower there could be a retest before the move continues
Gold has broken lower over the past couple of sessions as the greenback strength gathers momentum. It is hard to confirm if this is a deep correction or a reversal although the latter seems less likely.
Crypto market sentiment grows negatively but this could be a bullish sign
There are several theories in the crypto market and other markets that show the price action of an asset is correlated with how fearful or greedy investors are. During the month of August, the crypto Fear and Greed index showed an average of 75 points, which is considered extreme greed.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.