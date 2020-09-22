Wall Street Close: Stocks firm up led by Amazon.com's Bernstein upgrade

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140.48 points, or 0.52%.
  • The S&P 500 put on 34.4 points, or 1.05%.
  • The  Nasdaq Composite added 180.56 points, or 1.68%.

Even as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the US economy has a long way to go before fully recovering and will need more support, US stocks on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday.

The moves in stocks were led by a jump in Amazon.com, AMZN, despite a likely delay in the passage of new fiscal stimulus as well as concerns of a faster global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernstein upgraded AMZN to "outperform," saying the company will continue to receive a boost from premium subscribers and third-party merchants even once the pandemic is contained.

This helped to lift competitor stocks such as Microsoft Corp MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Alphabet Inc GOOG and Facebook Inc FB.

These have been the kingpin of Wall Street, fuelling the rally since the coronavirus-driven crash in March.

Collectively on Tuesday, they rose between 0.3% and 2%= and provided some stability to an otherwise troubled market backdrop.

Consequently, 7 of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, battling against a three-week losing streak and the fears of a new round of lockdowns in Europe and the stalemate in Congress

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140.48 points, or 0.52%, to 27,288.18, the S&P 500 put on 34.4 points, or 1.05%, to 3,315.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.56 points, or 1.68%, to 10,959.36.

Macro themes in play

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday told a congressional panel that the economy had shown "marked improvement" since the pandemic drove it into recession, but the path ahead remains uncertain and the Fed will do more if needed.

Meanwhile Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans clarified that there is potential to raise rates before the 2% inflation target is achieved.

Congress is yet to agree on another fiscal stimulus package.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnston announced new lockdown restrictions, including closing bars at 10pm.

S&P 500 Index levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3302
Today Daily Change 54.50
Today Daily Change % 1.68
Today daily open 3247.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3419.08
Daily SMA50 3350.1
Daily SMA100 3199.33
Daily SMA200 3105.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3316.75
Previous Daily Low 3228.75
Previous Weekly High 3428.75
Previous Weekly Low 3291.5
Previous Monthly High 3522.75
Previous Monthly Low 3264.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3262.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3283.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 3211.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 3176.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 3123.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 3299.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3352.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3387.92

 

