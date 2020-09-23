Wall Street Close: Pessimism mounts and stocks don't like it

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 525.05 points, or 1.92%.
- The S&P500 dropped 78.65 points, or 2.37%.
- The Nasdaq Composite also fell 330.65 points, or 3.02%.
US stocks ended up in the red again on Wednesday and the dollar hit its strongest level in two months.;
Invrstors are increasingly concerned by the prospects of the lack of stimulus in the run up to the US elections that will clash with flu season and the spread of the coronavirus.
The economic outlook is under scrutiny pertaining tot he concerns that new restrictions to counter coronavirus infections will hurt the recovery.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 525.05 points, or 1.92%, to 26,763.13, while the S&P500 dropped 78.65 points, or 2.37%, to 3,236.92. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 330.65 points, or 3.02%, to 10,632.99.
Business activity, as per the US preliminary Markit PMI data, has shown a stable measure but will employment softening.
The manufacturing PMI was 53.5, as expected, up from 53.1.
The services PMI was 54.6, down from 55.0. The composite employment sub-index fell by 0.8 points to 54.1, aligning with other data showing a slowing in job creation.
Analysts at ANZ bank noted that Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy would likely need more support and that there’s a long way to go to achieve an economic rebound.
Vice Chairman Clarida also spoke, saying that the Fed will not “even begin to think about lifting off [rates]… until we actually get observed inflation… equal to 2%,” and that the Fed could keep rates at the current level beyond that.
He emphasised that the improvement in inflation is likely years away and that they don’t want just a fleeting glimpse above the target. He also said that additional fiscal support will likely be needed.
We also heard from Boston Federal Reserve Presedent Eric Rosengren who was particularly pessimistic:
- Fed Rosengren: Likely to face a credit crunch toward the end of this year if banks come under stress
SP 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3281.25
|Today Daily Change
|-20.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3412.4
|Daily SMA50
|3352.7
|Daily SMA100
|3203.66
|Daily SMA200
|3105.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3302.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3267.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3428.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3291.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3289.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3281.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3278.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3255.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3243.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3313.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3325.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3348.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.7100 amid plummeting equities, dollar’s demand
The American currency extended its advance across the FX board on risk-off. AUD/USD trades around 0.7070, weighed by gold´s and equties’ slumps.
Gold: Elliott Wave downside targets point to the $1767 area
The commodities complex is taking another hit on Wednesday after a tough start to the week. The recent persistent greenback strength has been a thorn in the side of the precious metal since the dollar consolidation began.
USD/JPY extends recovery above 105.00
The USD/JPY pair has advanced for a third consecutive day, on the back of substantial dollar’s demand in a risk-averse environment. BOJ’s Minutes coming up next.
Venezuela looking to legalize Bitcoin mining
Citizens of Venezuela will be able to mine Bitcoin, build mining rigs, import them and transact with them freely. Anyone interested in any of these actions will need to obtain a license.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.