GBP/JPY corrects to near 211.30 as BoJ’s Ueda keeps rate hikes on table
- GBP/JPY retraces to near 211.30 after a two-day upside move as the Yen regains ground.
- BoJ’s Ueda keeps the hopes for interest rate hikes on the table.
- The BoE is expected to deliver an interest rate cut in March.
The GBP/JPY pair is down 0.3% to near 211.30 during the early European trading session on Thursday. The pair corrects after a sharp upside move in the last two trading days as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda has kept the door open for further interest rate hikes in the near term.
BoJ’s Ueda said in an interview with Yomiuri newspaper on Tuesday that the central bank will scrutinize available data in the March and April policy meetings and then will decide on hiking interest rates during the year. Ueda reiterated, “Our basic stance is to continue raising interest rates if the likelihood of our economic, price forecasts materialising heightens.”
However, market participants doubt that BoJ’s interest rate hikes will come anytime soon, as a report from the Mainichi daily on Tuesday signaled that Japan's Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi is not in favor of BoJ’s plans of raising interest rates further. The report showed a glimpse of the meeting between Takaichi and BoJ’s Ueda, which took place on February 16.
Above that, the nomination of two members, Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato, for the central bank's nine-member board, at times when Takaichi’s comments have reflected a contrary preference for the monetary policy outlook, has also raised concerns over the BoJ’s hawkish prospects. Such a scenario is broadly unfavorable for the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly stable even as traders are confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting in March. Dovish BoE prospects are prompted by weakening United Kingdom (UK) job market conditions and cooling inflationary pressures.
Earlier this week, BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor advocated for two to three interest rate cuts in the near term, citing downside employment risks and easing price pressures.
