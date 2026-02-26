Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds firmly above 20-day EMA, US-Iran talks in focus

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in a tight range around $89.00 during the European trading session on Thursday. The white metal consolidates ahead of nuclear talks between the United States (US) and Iran in Geneva later in the day.

Investors will pay close attention to the US-Iran meeting outcome to get clarity on Middle East tensions. In the meeting, Washington wants Tehran to give up its intentions to build nuclear infrastructure. Ahead of the meeting, US President Donald Trump has also warned of military action in case Tehran denies reaching a deal.

Trump threatened Tehran through a post on Truth.Social on Monday that it will be a very bad day for the country and its people if they don’t reach a deal.

Theoretically, the Silver price tends to perform better in heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Silver price is broadly firm due to a weak US Dollar (USD) amid uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy outlook. Investors worry that some countries could demand trade deal revisions with the US, following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 97.50. Technically, a lower US Dollar makes Silver a value buy for investors.

On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Washington could raise tariffs to 15% or above on some nations from the recently announced 10% duties. Greer didn’t disclose the names of US trading partners that could be charged higher tariffs. Global 10% duties were announced by President Trump shortly after SC’s ruling against tariffs to offset the same.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD trades calmly at around $89.00 at the press time. The near-term bias is mildly bullish as price holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average, which has turned higher and underpins the recovery from the mid-month low. The sequence of higher closes since the $73–$74 area reinforces a corrective upswing within the broader pullback from the $116 region.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inside the 40.00-60.00 range, signaling a sideways trend.

Initial support is located at the 20-day EMA near $84.50, with a break below exposing the next downside level at $81.00 and then the recent low around $74.00. On the topside, immediate resistance appears at the February 4 high of $92.21, followed by a stronger barrier at $102.00 and then the $108.00 area. A daily close above $94.00 would strengthen the bullish bias toward the higher resistance band, while a drop through $84.50 would neutralize the current upside structure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)