Pound Sterling remains stronger despite BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3560 during the early European hours on Thursday. The pair holds ground as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid ongoing uncertainty over the White House’s economic policies.

US President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday that the US economy is rebounding, defended tariffs as growth-supportive and criticized the Supreme Court for striking down part of his tariff policy.

However, the upside of the GBP/USD pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may face challenges amid dovish sentiment surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy outlook. Traders expect the BoE to cut interest rates in March amid weakening United Kingdom (UK) job market conditions and cooling inflationary pressures.

BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor advocated for two to three interest rate cuts in the near term, citing downside employment risks and easing price pressures.

UK’s softer inflation data reinforced the likelihood of a BoE rate cut in March. UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.0% in January from 3.4% in December, a sharper decline than expected and the lowest reading since mid-2025.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told Parliament’s Treasury Committee that a March rate cut remains “a genuinely open question,” noting services inflation stood at 4.4% in January, above the BoE’s 4.1% projection. Chief Economist Huw Pill also urged caution, warning against being “beguiled” by headline inflation easing toward the 2% target.