TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for fourth trading day

  • USD/CAD falls further to near 1.3750 amid continued underperformance by the US Dollar.
  • The Fed signaled on Wednesday that it will reduce the Federal Fund Rate to 3.4% by 2026.
  • The BoC stated this week that interest rates should remain at their current levels in the near term.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for fourth trading day
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day on Friday. The Loonie pair trades 0.1% lower to near 1.3750 during the European trading hours. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms, following the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades vulnerably near its seven-week low of 98.13 posted on Thursday.

The US Dollar is broadly weakening amid expectations that the Fed will deliver more interest rate cuts in 2026 than what the latest dot plot showed. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 58% chance that the Fed will cut borrowing rates at least two times through October 2026. On the contrary, the Fed’s dot plot showed that officials see the Federal Fund Rate sliding to 3.4% by the end of 2026, suggesting that there will be one interest rate cut next year.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) outperforms its peers, except antipodeans, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near term. In the monetary policy statement on Wednesday, the BoC reiterated that the “current rate is at about the right level to keep inflation close to 2%” as long as the “economy and inflation evolve in line with projections”.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades lower at 1.3760 on Friday. The pair sits below the descending 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3921, keeping the short-term bias bearish and capping rebounds.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 28 is oversold, flagging stretched downside conditions. Measured from the 1.3543 low to the 1.4142 high, the 61.8% retracement at 1.3772 offers interim support. A close below it would open the 78.6% retracement at 1.3671.

Downside pressure persists while price holds under the 20-EMA, with recovery attempts expected to struggle against this dynamic barrier. RSI remains below 30 and would need to rebound to stabilize momentum. A move back above the 20-EMA at 1.3921 would ease the bearish tone and allow a corrective bounce, whereas failure to defend 1.3772 would keep focus on lower levels.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Central banks FAQs

Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.

A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.

A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.

Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD is holding its retreat from 10-week highs near 1.1750 in the European session on Friday, capped by a modest rebound in the US Dollar.  The potential downside for the pair might be limited amid expectations of divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks. Fedspeak is awaited, 

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.3400 in European trading on Friday. The UK GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.1% in October vs. a 0.1% growth expected, while the Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% over the month in the same period, missing the estimated 1% increase. Mixed UK data have little to no impact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold prolongs its uptrend for the fourth straight day and climbs beyond the $4,300 mark, hitting a fresh high since October 21 during the first half of the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and remains close to a two-month low, touched on Thursday, amid the Federal Reserve's dovish outlook.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin (LTC) price steadies above $80 at press time on Friday, following a reversal from the $87 resistance level on Wednesday. Derivatives data suggests a bullish positional buildup while the LTC futures Open Interest declines, flashing a long squeeze risk.

Big week ends with big doubts

Big week ends with big doubts

The S&P 500 continued to push higher yesterday as the US 2-year yield wavered around the 3.50% mark following a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut earlier this week that was ultimately perceived as not that hawkish after all. The cut is especially boosting the non-tech pockets of the market.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers