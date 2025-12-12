USD/CAD Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for fourth trading day

The USD/CAD pair extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day on Friday. The Loonie pair trades 0.1% lower to near 1.3750 during the European trading hours. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms, following the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades vulnerably near its seven-week low of 98.13 posted on Thursday.

The US Dollar is broadly weakening amid expectations that the Fed will deliver more interest rate cuts in 2026 than what the latest dot plot showed. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 58% chance that the Fed will cut borrowing rates at least two times through October 2026. On the contrary, the Fed’s dot plot showed that officials see the Federal Fund Rate sliding to 3.4% by the end of 2026, suggesting that there will be one interest rate cut next year.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) outperforms its peers, except antipodeans, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is unlikely to cut interest rates in the near term. In the monetary policy statement on Wednesday, the BoC reiterated that the “current rate is at about the right level to keep inflation close to 2%” as long as the “economy and inflation evolve in line with projections”.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades lower at 1.3760 on Friday. The pair sits below the descending 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3921, keeping the short-term bias bearish and capping rebounds.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 28 is oversold, flagging stretched downside conditions. Measured from the 1.3543 low to the 1.4142 high, the 61.8% retracement at 1.3772 offers interim support. A close below it would open the 78.6% retracement at 1.3671.

Downside pressure persists while price holds under the 20-EMA, with recovery attempts expected to struggle against this dynamic barrier. RSI remains below 30 and would need to rebound to stabilize momentum. A move back above the 20-EMA at 1.3921 would ease the bearish tone and allow a corrective bounce, whereas failure to defend 1.3772 would keep focus on lower levels.

