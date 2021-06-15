Wall Street Close: FOMC fears, sluggish data keep bears hopeful

- US equities posted mild losses amid downbeat market sentiment ahead of the key day.
- US Retail Sales eased, PPI grew more than expected in May, suggesting price pressure.
- Treasury yields paused two-day uptrend, WTI jumped to the highest since 2019 but gold eased.
- Oil stocks benefited while retails and technology scripts eased.
US shares ended Tuesday’s North American session on a negative note, though mildly offered, as fears of the Fed’s action join downbeat US data. Also contributing to Wall Street’s losses, marginally, could be the rally in oil prices.
The recent US economics conveyed weaker-than-expected Retail Sales for May, -1.3% versus -0.8% expected. However, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY. With an absence of a major spoiler for the reflation fears, market players remained cautious and stepped back on the equities amid pre-Fed worries.
Additionally, oil prices jumped to the highest since 2019, WTI above $72.00, amid hopes of energy demand battling supply crunch. The latest industry data for the weekly inventories marked higher-than-previous depletion.
Amid these plays, all three Wall Street benchmarks closed negative with the Nasdaq posting the highest losses of 0.71% or 101.29 points to 14,072.89. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) came in second, also snapping a three-day uptrend, with -0.27% or 94.42 points of downside to 34,299.33. Further, S&P 500 dropped 8.56 points or 0.20% to 4,246.59.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields retreated while marking the first negative daily closing around 1.487% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Energy stocks benefited from the oil price rally whereas tech shares eased on reflation concerns and downbeat data.
Looking forward, market players may witness a choppy start to Wednesday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement. However, wild moves around the release can’t be ruled.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
