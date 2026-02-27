EUR/USD ticks higher to near 1.1800 ahead of flash German inflation data

The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher to near 1.1810 in the late Asian trading session on Friday, ahead of the release of preliminary inflation data for February from Germany and its major states during the day.

Flash German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is estimated to have grown 0.5% Month-on-Month (MoM) after declining 0.1% in January, with annual figures rising steadily by 2.1%.

The impact of the German inflation data is expected to be limited on the Eurozone’s interest rate outlook, as European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament on Thursday that she is confident about inflation stabilizing at the 2% target in the near term.

On the monetary policy outlook, ECB’s Lagarde said, “Our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding it,” and, “We [ECB] will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance.”

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) ticks lower ahead of the United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.1% to near 97.65.

Investors will closely monitor the PPI data to get fresh cues on the current state of inflation. The impact of the producer inflation could be significant on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as several officials have advocated for holding interest rates steady in the near term, citing upside inflation risks.