AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Retreats below 111.00, but holds firm above 100-day EMA

The AUD/JPY cross attracts some sellers to around 110.80 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) gathers strength against the Aussie on hawkish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials.

BoJ board member Hajime Takata on Thursday backed expectations that the Japanese central bank remains on a tightening path. “I believe the bank should make a further gear shift and engage in communication that assumes that the price stability target is almost achieved,” he said.

On the other hand, hotter-than-expected Australian inflation has shifted market expectations toward further interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This, in turn, could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD) against the JPY.

Australia’s CPI climbed by 3.8% YoY in January, compared to a 3.8% increase in December, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday. The market consensus was for 3.7% growth in the reported period.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily-chart chart, AUD/JPY is bullish in the near-term. The price holds well above the rising 100-day exponential moving average near 104.80, confirming an established uptrend that has accelerated over recent weeks. Daily closes continue to track near the upper Bollinger Band, signalling persistent upside pressure despite stretched conditions after the latest push through 111.00. The RSI at 63.63 remains in bullish territory but below overbought levels, indicating ongoing buying interest with only moderate signs of momentum fatigue.

Initial resistance is seen at the recent 111.40 zone, where the latest high coincides with the upper Bollinger Band and has capped further gains so far; a daily close above this area would open the way toward 112.00 next. On the downside, immediate support emerges at 110.00, followed by firmer backing at 109.20, which aligns with the mid-Bollinger band region and the prior breakout area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)