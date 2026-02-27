US Dollar Index declines to near 97.50 ahead of PPI data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is paring its recent gains registered in the previous session and trading around 97.70 during the Asian hours on Friday.

Traders now look to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for January release for guidance on Federal Reserve (Fed) policy later in the day. The report is forecast to show wholesale inflation slowing to 0.3% month-on-month, down from 0.5% in December.

The Greenback struggles amid persistent uncertainty over US trade policy. Trump announced plans to impose a blanket 15% tariff on imports after a Supreme Court ruling struck down his earlier reciprocal tariff regime. Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said tariffs could be raised to 15% or higher for several countries in the coming days.

The US Dollar may gain ground due to safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical tensions after Iran said it would not allow enriched uranium to leave the country. A sizeable US military presence in the Middle East has kept markets cautious, with President Donald Trump warning of possible military action if no agreement is reached.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described Thursday’s talks as the most substantive so far, outlining Tehran’s demands for sanctions relief and a framework for lifting restrictions. However, a source familiar with the US position said American officials were dissatisfied. Negotiations will resume after consultations in both capitals, with technical-level meetings scheduled in Vienna next week.