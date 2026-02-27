TRENDING:
China's Politburo signals active fiscal, moderately loose monetary policy

China's Politburo signals active fiscal, moderately loose monetary policy
Lallalit Srijandorn

China’s Politburo held its latest meeting on Friday, with the key takeaways noted below.

Key quotes

China's development process during the "14th five-year plan" period is 'extremely unusual and extraordinary.’ 

China's economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have jumped to a new level.

Implement more active and promising macro policies, enhance the forward-looking and targeted coordination of policies.

Should adhere to tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and coordinate the overall situation at home and abroad.

Promote the construction of a unified national market in depth, continue to prevent and resolve risks in key areas.

Continue to expand domestic demand, optimize supply.

Continue to develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions.

Necessary to strengthen the coordination between reform measures and macro policies.

Accelerate high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Will make greater efforts to protect and improve people's livelihood.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is holding higher ground near 0.7128, adding 0.24% on the day.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

