Wall Street Close: Dow drops the most in seven weeks to end the volatile day

- Cautious sentiment weighs on the US equity benchmarks.
- Technology shares initially drowned markets before helping Nasdaq.
- Upbeat earnings season, Fed fail to lift the mood.
US equity markets had a volatile day, backed by the technology shares and inflation fears, on Tuesday. Stocks initially dropped as tech heavyweights remained pressured amid reflation woes while the following bounce in the tech-shares couldn’t save the bulls. Also, upbeat prints of the US second-tier data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ attempt to recall bulls failed the traders as well.
Although the stellar recovery of Netflix and Amazon helped Nasdaq to bounce off six week low, down 0.09% or 12.43 points to 13,389.43 on the day-end, the US equity benchmarks kept the red for one more day as fears of inflation pulling the chain of easy money escalated. As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) dropped the most since late February, down 1.36% or 473.66 points to 34,269.16 whereas S&P 500 marked 0.87% daily loss to end Tuesday around 4,152.
It’s worth mentioning that the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge of market fear, jumped to the highest in two months whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields added two basis points (bps) to 1.62% by the end of Tuesday.
The US JOLTS Job Openings and NFIB Business Optimism Index backed the market optimism for the world’s largest economy. Elsewhere, Reuters cites 86.9% of S& 500 companies beating earnings during this season as 451 have already released their numbers. Though, the fears of a brake on the Fed’s easy money policies outweighed the benefits.
Multiple Fed representatives kept battling Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s push for tapering talks, even if he is a non-voting member, during their latest speeches
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, expected 3.6% YoY versus 2.6% prior, amid hopes of it being a short-term affair.
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
