Wall Street advances on 2018 budget plan

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan but gave back portion of their daily gains towards the end of the day. Despite the late retracement, all the major equity indexes closed the day higher.

Trump administration's budget plan showed proposed increases in infrastructure and military spending while cutting the government spending by $3.6 trillion in an effort to balance the budget in the next ten years. Commenting on the plan, "there were no large surprises. The market is pleased with that," Wade Balliet, Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of the West, told Reuters.

On the other hand, the lack of new developments surrounding the government probe on possible ties between Trump's election campaign and Russia also helped the market sentiment improve during the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 43.08 points, or 0.21%, to 20,937.91, the S&P 500 rose 4.25 points, or 0.18%, to 2,397 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,138.71.

Headlines from the U.S. session: