Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Taper talk makes markets tumble but is it a tantrum yet?

The Fed did what it probably needed to do on Wednesday with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly. It does not want another bubble going bang akin to 2000 or 2008. The prescribed medicine therefore was to talk the taper and markets indeed took the bait and fell. Nothing too serious but given what we have become used to, two days of losses comes as something of a shock. Now is this a buy the dip or the beginning of the end? The US 10 Year would lead us to believe that this is merely a dip with the yield unchanged from yesterday but European markets are reacting poorly with the DAX shedding 2%, the biggest fall we have witnessed in a major index in months.

In more news of a possible buy the dip, the retail sector continues to impress with results out this morning from Macy's (M) and Kohls (KSS). This despite last weeks disappointing retail sales number, go figure!

The dollar likes the taper and finally caught the 1.16 handle it has been seeking for some time, 1.1695 versus euro, Oil is still weak at $63 now on the back of delta, dollar and demand, see what I did there!. Bitcoin has held up well but is lower at $44,400 and Gold is $1784.

European markets are lower: Dax -2%, FTSE -1.3% and Eurostoxx -1.4%.

US futures are also lower: Dow -1%, S&P -0.8% and Nasdaq -0.6%.

Australia, New Zealand, and Japan extend delta-driven lockdown.

Fed minutes discuss ending stimulus or taper.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast to 5.5% from 9% so nearly halved! “The impact of the Delta variant on growth and inflation is proving to be somewhat larger than we expected.”

Macy's (M) EPS of $1.29 versus the forecast of $0.14. Up 5% premarket.

Kohls (KSS) is also up 3% on the back of strong results.

Robinhood (HOOD) down 10% premarket on Q3 outlook. see more.

Cisco (CSCO) EPS and revenue ahead of estimates but guidance behind estimates. Shares down 1%.

Nvidia (NVDA) EPS beats as does revenue, stock up 1% premarket.

Dlocal (DLO) up 21% premarket as sales numbers are strong.

Bath and Bodyworks (BBWI) up 4% on strong earnings.

Petco (WOOF) one of our favourite tickers! But its down 1% premarket. EPS and revenue beat estiamtes .

Oatly (OTLY) RBC upgrades

Weibo (WB) Credit Suisse upgrades.

