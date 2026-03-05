TRENDING:
Canadian Dollar jumps above 1.3600 on rising crude oil prices

  • USD/CAD softens to around 1.3630 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
  • A rise in crude oil prices lifts the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar. 
  • The US service sector showed expansion in February 2026. 
The USD/CAD pair loses ground to near 1.3630 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) gathers strength against the Greenback amid a jump in oil prices. Traders will take more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims reports later on Thursday. 

The escalating US-Iran conflict and potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz boost crude oil prices and provide some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD. 

"We continue to expect volatility to stay elevated, but unless the conflict prompts a deeper global growth scare, oil support should help the loonie outperform European peers," said Monex Europe strategists. 

Nonetheless, the upbeat US economic data might help limit the US Dollar’s (USD) losses. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed on Wednesday that the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.1 in February versus 53.8 prior. This figure came in above the market consensus of 53.5. This report signaled robust economic activity and could underpin the USD. 

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges lower below 1.1650 as Middle East tensions fuel US Dollar strength

EUR/USD edges lower below 1.1650 as Middle East tensions fuel US Dollar strength

The EUR/USD pair trades in negative territory around 1.1635 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Euro as escalating Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven flows. Traders brace for the Eurozone Retail Sales and US weekly Initial Jobless Claims reports, which will be released later on Thursday. 

GBP/USD tests key moving averages as growth downgrade weighs

GBP/USD tests key moving averages as growth downgrade weighs

GBP/USD was nearly flat on Wednesday, edging up 0.08% to settle around 1.3370 in a quiet session. The pair has fallen sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870 and is now testing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, with this week's one-week forex heatmap showing Pound Sterling as one of the worst performers against the US Dollar, down about 1.4% on the week.

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid a softer USD; reduced Fed rate cut bets cap gains

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid a softer USD; reduced Fed rate cut bets cap gains

Gold bounces toward $5,200 for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid a modest US Dollar weakness. Wednesday's upbeat US macro data further tempered hopes for three rate cuts by the Fed in 2026. Furthermore, escalating Middle East tensions might continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency and contribute to capping the bullion.

Ethereum jumps alongside a spike in open interest, realized price could limit upside

Ethereum jumps alongside a spike in open interest, realized price could limit upside

Ethereum has jumped above $2,100 on Wednesday, following a general recovery across the crypto market. The move was accompanied by a spike in Ethereum's open interest, which has increased to 13.43M ETH — its highest level since January 31. 

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

At first glance, the latest escalation involving the United States with both Iran and Venezuela looks like another chapter in a long-running geopolitical story. But viewed through a broader strategic lens, something else may be unfolding: Energy.

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor, a leading Artificial Intelligence token, is aging up above $190 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Steady price increases characterise the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin holding above $71,000 and Ethereum above $2,000.

