Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Walmart reassures, Home Depot inventories a concern, but market flatlines

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 16:
Equity markets continued their ascent on Monday in the face of some less than stellar economic data. The New York Fed survey was bad, really bad, Great Financial Crisis bad. At least prices paid did confirm the CPI data, but overall it was not a positive report. Overnight from China, some news about possible moves to insure bondholders in the property sector is not positive and is helping keep a lid on European equities and US futures.
Meme stock momentum began to slow on Monday, which may be a sign that the recent return of the day trader could begin to slow and from their sections of the market begin to stall. For now though big tech remains the place to be as Apple and Tesla run into big resistance levels. Both stocks gained on Monday and helped the main indices close just in the green. Walmart has just come out with earnings in line with a slight beat on revenue, but the most important metric is maintaining guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, a big plus, and WMT stock is up in the premarket.
Bond yields remain under pressure, but in a so far overlooked development the MOVE index of bond volatility spiked a bit yesterday on the back of the poor economic data. That has been a portent of doom for equity markets this year, so stay tuned. Technically though, the equity market is getting into some decent resistance with the 200-day moving average nearby on the S&P 500, and SPY is now overbought on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
SPY daily
Oil has moved lower on the back of renewed fears of a recession, not only in the US but globally. Weak US data and fears over the China property bubble have tracked oil back to $89.40 for WTI. Gold is at $1,776, and Bitcoin is flat at $24,100. The dollar index is a tad stronger this morning at $106.85.
European markets are higher: Eurostoxx: flat FTSE +0.3% and DAX +0.5%
US futures are flat, totally flat for Dow, Nasdaq and S&P, come back tomorrow!
Wall Street top news (SPY) (QQQ)
US Housing starts lower than forecast: 1.446m versus 1.53m forecast.
Walmart (WMT) beats on earnings and maintains FY guidance.
Genius Sports (GENI) beats on earnings.
Sea Limited (SE) drops on average earnings and no guidance.
Apple (AAPL): Bloomberg reports that is let go of contracted recruiters.
American Airlines (AAL) cuts November schedule by 16%.
AstraZeneca (AZN): UK stops buying covid drug Evushield on concerns over efficacy versus new variants.
Home Depot (HD) beats on earnings, maintains guidance, but inventory is higher than expected.
Ally Financial (ALLY): Berkshire Hathaway increases stake.
ZipRecruiter (ZIP) down despite strong earnings.
BHP up on strong earnings as mineral prices boost profit.
Nu Holdings (NU) up on strong earnings.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0150 after weak US data
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery in the early American session but failed to reclaim 1.0150. The data from the US showed Housing Starts fell by 9.6% in July, limiting the greenback's gains as focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.2050 as dollar rally loses steam
GBP/USD trades with modest daily losses below 1.2050 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Following the disappointing Housing Starts data from the US, the US Dollar Index retreated from multi-week highs, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold falls toward $1,770 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped toward $1,770. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 2.8%, forcing XAU/USD to continue to push lower.
Bitcoin price all but confirms a bearish breakout amid opposing on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price shows a confluence of bearish developments that suggests an incoming downtrend. This development could halt the bullish outlook seen in Ethereum and other related altcoins. Bitcoin price is in a classic Wyckoff Distribution Phase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!