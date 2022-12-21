Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 21:

The shortest day of the year for those of us in the northern hemisphere and equity markets took the shortcut home as well with little moves on Tuesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) provided some early excitement but by the close, equity markets were little changed on Tuesday. The situation looks a little more promising on Wednesday morning as European equities move higher on the back of US Treasury bond yields taking things down a notch or two. But overall volumes and volatility remain thin as we approach the end of the trading year.

The US Dollar is flat at 104 while Gold price is hanging onto yesterday's gains at $1,815. Bitcoin price is at $16,840.

European markets are higher, Eurostoxx, FTSE and Dax all up 1%.

US futures also higher, Dow and Nasdaq +1% and S&P +0.8%.

Wall Street top news

Nike (NKE) up on strong earnings and outlook as it discounts aggressively to shift inventory, i know, i got some!

FedEx (FDX) up on strong earnings but sales still miss.

Blackberry (BBY) beats on revenue.

Reuters headlines

Tesla (TSLA) to freeze hiring, lay off employees next quarter - Electrek.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): Germany's cartel office has concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers, the office said.

Boeing Co (BA): Boeing Commercial Airplanes is tapping the sales chief who helped lead the U.S. planemaker through two major crises in recent years to oversee fractured global supply chains as the aerospace industry battles to meet resurgent jet demand.

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ): The company, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

General Motors Co (GM): The company said it is recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America because the carpet could catch fire after a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR): The company has signed a three-year, 75 million pound deal with the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Upgrades and downgrades

Source: Benzinga

