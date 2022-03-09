Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Is this rally sustainable or a dead cat bounce

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 9:
Equity markets look set for a markedly higher open on Wednesday as European markets stage a serious bounce. The proposals for joint EU debt issuance have been well received as have reports that the latest ceasefire is holding in Ukraine so civilians can be evacuated. The Dax is currently up about 5% and some beaten-down sectors such as European banks are surging. How this plays out is unclear but the latest noises on energy imports from Russia are probably not going to help as energy prices remain poised for more gains. These soaring prices have yet to make their way through to consumers and affect consumer demand but they will and it will be a serious hit to consumer spending, especially in Europe.
In the currency markets, the dollar continues its slide, to 98.44 now for the dollar index. Oil is down 5% to $119 and TTF European gas is also down 5% to $214. This is up from $70 at the start of the year though! Gold price also joins the haven falls and is at $2,003 down 2%.
European markets are higher: EuroStoxx +3.8%, FTSE +1.2% and Dax +5.25.
US futures are also higher: S&P +1.8%, Dow +1.6% and Nasdaq +2.3%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) news
EC President says the EU has enough LNG to last to the end of winter and doesn't need Russian gas.
Ukraine notifies IAEA of a power outage at Chernobyl.
Ireland Foreign Minister says Iran deal very near.
Campbell Soup (CPB) up 1% on earnings.
Express (EXPR) up 10% on sales data.
Amazon (AMZN) According to WSJ House Judiciary Committee is to ask DOJ to begin a criminal probe.
Stitch Fix (SFIX) drops 24% on poor guidance.
Bumble (BMBL) up 13% on earnings beat.
General Electric (GE) up 1% on buyback authorization.
Crypto stocks MARA, MSTR, and others are strong in the premarket.
Natera (NTRA) is down 14%, on a bearish note from Hindenburg.Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing – Hindenburg Research
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases due
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1040 as Ukraine ready for a diplomatic solution
Risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.1000 for the first time this week.
GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150
GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000
Gold Price retreated sharply from $2,070.50 a troy ounce, now trading in the $1,990 price zone, as fears about an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis eased. The market sentiment began improving on Tuesday as humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians were put in place.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.