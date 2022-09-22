Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 22:
Wow, things are getting busy around here. It is central bank week, and so far it is hikes as far as the eye can see. First up, the Fed duly raised rates by 75 basis points last night and surprised markets with the dot plot of future rates. This shows no cuts in 2023 and perhaps a modest increase. This was at least 50bps higher than interest rate markets had been predicting and led to an immediate crash in risk assets. However, once the press conference Q&A began equities took some hope from more restrained talk before selling off again into the close.
Next up the Bank of Japan did nothing on the interest rate front but did intervene to halt the inexorable rise in the dollar. This is likely to only provide some short-term relief as no other central banks are on board. The Bank of England went all lovey-dovey in going for 50bps as the hoped-for energy price cap will put a lid on inflation. The Swiss National Bank also went for a 75 basis point hike.
Where equities trade from here is likely lower, but in the short term we may get a positioning rally as everyone was a tad bearish. Overall, things are getting harder and harder for equity valuations as TINA is dead now with rates heading for 5%. Bitcoin though is 3% higher this morning, reinforcing our short-term bounce thesis. I mean very short term like the rest of this week! Attention will now begin to look ahead toward third quarter earnings. Since last time out the dollar has continued higher and economic conditions have worsened, so this is likely to be a challenging season.
Oil is higher at $85, and Bitcoin is at $19,200, up 4% now. Gold is trading at $1,681, while the dollar index is lower at 110.68.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +1%, FTSE +0.6% and DAx -0.6%.
US futures are higher: S&P flat, Dow +0.1% and Nasdaq is flat.
Wall Street Top news (SPY) (QQQ)
Fed hikes rates 75 bps and sees higher rates for longer.
Bank of Japan intervenes in FX market to support Yen, selling dollars.
Bank of England hikes rates 50bps.
Swiss National Bank hikes rates 50 bps.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) announces note offering.
Target (TGT) to hire 100k workers for the holiday season, same as 2021.
Costco (COST) earnings after the close.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) revenue misses but restates guidance.
American Tower (AMT) increases dividend to $1.47 per share.
Ideanomics (IDEX) files for a secondary offering.
LiAuto (LI) to host an early launch event for L8 premium car on September 30.
Tilray (TLRY) gets Italian approval for distrubution of THC25.
Accenture (ACN): EPS beats, revenue in line.
Honda Motors to reduce car output by 40% at two Japanese plants by up to 40% in October due to supply chain issues-Reuters.
Toyota plans to produce 100k less vehicles in October due to semiconductor chip shortages. Reuters.
Salesforce (CRM) announced plans to operate more efficiently.
Eli Lilly (LLY): FDA approves Retevmo for new uses.
Upgrades and downgrades
source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.1300 following BoE hike
After having declined toward 1.1300 with the initial reaction to the BoE's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 bps, GBP/USD regained its traction and started to rise toward 1.1350. The dollar stays on the backfoot in aftermath of the Fed, helping the pair stretch higher.
EUR/USD clings to gains, trades below 0.9900
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory despite having retreated from the daily high it touched above 0.9900 earlier in the day. Following the Fed-inspired rally, the greenback stays on the backfoot in the early American session, helping the pair to cling to its gains.
Gold climbs above $1,680 despite rising yields
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond $1,680 in the early American session on Thursday. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day, the broad-based dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to keep its footing.
USD/JPY drops to fresh multi-week lows below 141.00
With American traders entering the markets, USD/JPY came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its weakest level in two weeks below 140.50. Earlier in the day, the Japanese government intervened in the FX market to reverse the JPY's depreciation.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.