Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 30:
Here we go again. Inflation remains high as the Fed's favoured inflation gauge is not so favoured. The Personal Consumption Expenditures index or PCE shows inflation remaining sticky, and it will take time to get this under control. That means more rate hikes and higher rate hikes for longer. The pivot from the Bank of England was an emergency anti-Lehman moment, not a pivot to celebrate for risk assets.
We remain with the same theme, the Fed has to have higher rates, and it will have to keep them high for longer. If it does not, then it means we are on the verge of another financial crisis. It is that simple in my view. Any pivot will actually be a worry for risk assets; but, and there is always a but, that does not rule out short-term rally opportunities.
Already we see risk assets shrug off this data. We approach the end of the quarter, and it is always a choppy time. Already risk assets and stocks are shrugging off the PCE data. The sentiment is terrible, and positioning is bearish, so that usually sets up a bear rally. Let's see!
The dollar though is higher as some easing noises from China and sterling back lower see the Dollar Index up to 112.53. Oil is lower at $80.70, and Bitcoin is at $19,200. Gold is now flat at $1,662.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx flat, FTSE -0.25% and Dax +0.7%
US futures are flat: S&P, Nasdaq and Dow are all pancake flat.
Wall Street top news
US PCE is higher than expected. Equities fell but quickly went back to flat.
EU inflation reaches 10%.
Apple (AAPL) falls nearly 5% on Thursday.
Nike (NKE) beats on top and bottom lines, but dollar and inventories hit the stock.
Micron (MU) is cutting spending, and the outlook is lower than expected.
Meta Platforms (META) to freeze hiring.
Palantir (PLTR) gets $59m US Army contract.
Pepsi (PEP) could consider cost-cutting measures, according to FOX Business.
Aterian (ATER) guidance above estimates.
Rent a Centre (RCII) cut guidance.
Amylyx Pharma (AMLX) is up on FDA approval.
Carnival (CCL) misses on earnings.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
EUR/USD stays below 0.9800 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 0.9800 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6.2% in August but the stronger-than-expected core reading didn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.1050 following earlier drop
GBP/USD fell to a fresh daily low below 1.1030 but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation continued to rise in August, allowing the dollar to preserve its strength against its rivals.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,660 as US yields push lower
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,660 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day after US inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its gains despite renewed dollar strength.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: We are teetering on the brink
Equity markets remain at the precipice of a technical collapse, which we examine in the weekly long-term chart below. The overall picture remains one of nervousness ahead of the upcoming Q3 earnings season.