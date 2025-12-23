USD/CAD dips below 1.3750 on Fed easing bets, rising Oil prices

USD/CAD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3740 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces headwinds amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue easing policy, reinforced by President Donald Trump’s calls for lower borrowing costs.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Monday that the last few months have seen data consistent with his view of the world and that he doesn’t see a recession in the near term. Miran said that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for a 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.

Traders await the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter due on Tuesday. The US economy is estimated to have expanded at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter. It would be a slowdown from the 3.8% growth in Q2.

The USD/CAD pair struggles as the US Dollar weakens alongside a rally in precious metals, driven by safe-haven demand amid rising United States (US)–Venezuela tensions. The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) gains support from higher Oil prices amid geopolitical tensions, reflecting Canada’s status as the largest crude exporter to the US.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $57.90 per barrel at the time of writing. Oil prices rise as traders remain focused on heightened geopolitical risks. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would keep and maybe sell the Oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. Trump added that the US would also keep the seized ships.

Ukraine continues strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, with the latest attack damaging two vessels and two piers and igniting a fire in a Black Sea coastal village, a key corridor for Russia’s energy exports.