Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 30:
The greenback came under heavy selling pressure and the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the second straight day in negative territory, losing over 2% in that period. Markets stay relatively quiet early Friday as investors await the HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures from the US. Ahead of the weekend, the University of Michigan (UoM) will release the final version of its Consumer Sentiment Index for September. On the last trading day of the third quarter, position readjustments and profit taking could ramp up the market volatility in the second half of the day.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the NBS Manufacturing PMI recovered slightly above 50 in September and the Non-Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 50.6 from 52.6 in August. The Shanghai Composite Index failed to stage a rebound after these data and closed in negative territory.
Meanwhile, the market mood remains cautious ahead of the above-mentioned data releases. US stock index futures trade mixed and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight range above 3.7%. The DXY stays in positive territory slightly above 112.00.
EUR/USD climbed to a fresh weekly high above 0.9830 early Friday but lost its bullish momentum. The pair was last seen posting small daily losses at around 0.9800. Annual HICP inflation in the euro area is expected to rise to 9.7% in September from 9.1% in August. On Thursday, Germany's Destatis reported that the annual Consumer Price Index jumped to 10% in September, surpassing the market expectation of 9.4%.
GBP/USD continued to gather bullish momentum on Thursday and gained more than 200 pips. The UK's Office for National Statistics announced on Friday that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 4.4% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.9% by a wide margin.
USD/JPY extended its sideways grind below 145.00 for the third straight day on Thursday. The pair stays directionless in its weekly range early Friday. The data from Japan revealed that the Consumer Confidence Index declined to 30.8 in September from 32.5 in August but this print failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold capitalized on falling US Treasury bond yields and advanced to the $1,670 region in the early European session on Friday.
Bitcoin managed to stage a modest rebound on Thursday but lost its momentum before testing $20,000. Ethereum continues to move up and down in a narrow band at around $1,300 on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9800 following two-day rebound
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet above 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday after having registered strong gains in the previous two days. Investors await HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 after UK data
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range above 1.1100 early Friday. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.