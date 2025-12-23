Japan’s Katayama: We have a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that the official has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Key quotes

Will not comment on forex levels or interest rates.



Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.



Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen.



FX moves following BOJ presser speculative, not reflecting fundamentals.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.33% on the day at 156.48.