West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on the move up witnessed over the past two days and oscillate in a narrow band during the Asian session on Tuesday. The commodity is currently placed just below the $58.00 mark or over a one-week top, touched the previous day.

Rising tensions between the US and Venezuela, along with reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian vessels at a Black Sea port, fuel concerns about supply disruption and might continue to act as a tailwind for the black liquid. Adding to this, global demand appears more resilient than feared, as imports into India and China remain strong. This could further support Crude Oil prices and backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) hits a one-week low following US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on Monday, which added to longer-term uncertainty around Federal Reserve (Fed) credibility. Bessent floated the idea that the new Fed chair could scrap the dot plot and also flagged possible changes to the inflation framework and communications. This continues to weigh on the USD and benefits USD-denominated commodities, including Oil.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the black liquid's recent recovery move from the lowest level since April, touched last week, has run out of steam and positioning for deeper losses. Moving ahead, the market focus now shifts to US macro releases – the preliminary Q3 GDP report and Durable Goods Orders. The data would provide a fresh insight about the health of the world's largest economy and drive Oil prices.