VXRT Stock Price: Vaxart Inc set to extend winning streak with its dark horse coronavirus vaccine

- NASDAQ: VXRT is set to complete a full week of daily gains with another rise on Friday.
- Vaxart Inc may emerge as a dark horse in the race to achieve a COVID-19 vaccine.
- The pharma firm's oral tablet solution would be more practical than any competing company.
Protection against coronavirus with just a pill? Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is aiming for an easy-to-digest solution to the disease that is gripping the world. Another advantage of the pharma firm's immunization candidate is that it can be stored at room temperature – contrary to inoculations from Pfizer and Moderna, which require cold chain storage during most of their transport.
While also Inovio's immunization doses can survive in normal room temperatures – a fact pushing NASDAQ: INO higher – they require application via the skin. Vaxart's orally administered tablet has a substantial advantage over any competitor.
The South San Francisco-based company's "dark horse" status is due to its backward position in the race – it is still in preclinical trials with hamsters, rather than advanced phases such as the companies mentioned above. Nevertheless, the hamsters have shown the results the firm wanted to see – a potent immune response in animals receiving doses of the vaccine.
Moreover, the animals were exposed to COVID-19 and showed a considerable reduction in lung viral load. Those that hadn't been granted the doses suffered substantial weight loss and ruffled furs.
Can Vaxart eventually surpass competitors? With production, storage, and distribution issues, there will likely be more than one, two, or even a dozen winners. Moreover, if vaccines' impact lasts only one season or two years, the second generation of covid immunizations could have significant room for Vaxart's oral solution.
Vaxart Stock Forecast
NASDAQ: VXRT is changing hands at $5.94 on Friday's premarket trading, up from $5.91. While the increase is minimal, if sustained, it would be the fifth consecutive day of increases. A steady rise may provide confidence for CEO Andrei Floroiu and investors.
Shares have been fluctuating between a 52-week low of $0.27 to a 52-week high of $17.49. A more solid uptrend could imply a healthier increase with fewer drawdowns.
More
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1865 level, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors extended some support to gold on the last day of the week. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding bond yields remained supportive. The lack of any strong buying warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.