Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts.

Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization.

The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.

A COVID-19 vaccine is at hand – the earth-shattering news from Pfizer and BioNTech has sent markets surging. Immunization efforts have been in the works for many months and the world was hopeful for a breakthrough before the end of the year. Nevertheless, the announcement is a massive development.

The pharma firms say that the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing infections and has no safety issues after conducting a 43,500-strong Phase 3 trial. Pfizer has not been waiting for the results to begin producing doses, with some countries are already pre-ordering them. However, production bottlenecks and freezing storage temperatures may have

Investors may ask themselves – is everything already priced in? Probably not.

Scientific publication STAT has provided details on the groundbreaking development which consists of a critical factor. They say that the efforts by AstraZeneca, Modena Johnson use a similar approach – a pre-fusion spike as their immunogen – which means a high probability of success for their efforts as well.

Here is a tweet by Helen Branswell, senior writer and expert on infectious diseases with Stat:

2. It is also a really promising sign for the multiple other #Covid19 vaccines coming up behind Pfizer, as this statement from @CEPIvaccines points out. They all target the same protein on the #SARSCoV2 virus. Looks like it is a solid approach. pic.twitter.com/AoSVK9KBHm — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 9, 2020

If all four covid vaccines receive emergency approvals, they could all begin distributing their solutions to the world rapidly. Shortening the time-to-market would allow economies a quicker return to the old, pre-pandemic, normal.

For investors, that means the market rally has more room to run with every such approval. Pfizer is the winner in the race, but the others may be winners as well – and so could humanity and stock bulls.