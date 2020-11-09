Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

- Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts.
- Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization.
- The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
A COVID-19 vaccine is at hand – the earth-shattering news from Pfizer and BioNTech has sent markets surging. Immunization efforts have been in the works for many months and the world was hopeful for a breakthrough before the end of the year. Nevertheless, the announcement is a massive development.
The pharma firms say that the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing infections and has no safety issues after conducting a 43,500-strong Phase 3 trial. Pfizer has not been waiting for the results to begin producing doses, with some countries are already pre-ordering them. However, production bottlenecks and freezing storage temperatures may have
Investors may ask themselves – is everything already priced in? Probably not.
Scientific publication STAT has provided details on the groundbreaking development which consists of a critical factor. They say that the efforts by AstraZeneca, Modena Johnson use a similar approach – a pre-fusion spike as their immunogen – which means a high probability of success for their efforts as well.
Here is a tweet by Helen Branswell, senior writer and expert on infectious diseases with Stat:
2. It is also a really promising sign for the multiple other #Covid19 vaccines coming up behind Pfizer, as this statement from @CEPIvaccines points out. They all target the same protein on the #SARSCoV2 virus. Looks like it is a solid approach. pic.twitter.com/AoSVK9KBHm— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 9, 2020
If all four covid vaccines receive emergency approvals, they could all begin distributing their solutions to the world rapidly. Shortening the time-to-market would allow economies a quicker return to the old, pre-pandemic, normal.
For investors, that means the market rally has more room to run with every such approval. Pfizer is the winner in the race, but the others may be winners as well – and so could humanity and stock bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 after encouraging covid vaccine news
EUR/USD has topped 1.19 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% efficient. Stocks are surging and the safe-haven dollar is down. The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.32 on vaccine news
GBP/USD has been on the rise after Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD tumbles after Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, levels
A COVID-19 vaccine seems closer after Pfizer announced that its immunization candidate is 90% effective after its 43,500-strong Phase 3 trial. Hopes of a quick solution for the coronavirus pandemic is sending markets higher.
Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, markets jump, dollar falls
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said that its COVID-19 vaccine study has shown that it prevents 90% of infections and that no serious safety concerns have been identified as of the first interim analysis.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.