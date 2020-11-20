INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has room to rise amid two covid vaccine advantages

NASDAQ: INO is set to end the week with a steady upside gain.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is still in the COVID-19 vaccine race amid two major advantages.

The pharma firm has other products in its pipeline which make it a potentially profitable long-term investment.

With Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) try to beat each other with efficacy levels of their COVID-19 vaccines, it may be easy to forget about other efforts such as that of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO). The Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based pharma firm is also in the race to develop coronavirus immunization – a contest that may have more than one or two winners.

Inovio has received permission to begin a Phase 2/3 trial called Innovate on November 16. While the firm's INO-4800's vaccine candidate needs two doses – like the others – it has other advantages.

First, the inoculation can be stored at room temperature for a full year, easing its distribution and storage. Costs are also likely to be lower. Another factor in its favor – yet currently questioned by the regulator – is the ability to deliver the dose directly through the skin. Inovio's Cellectra 2000 device is needed for administering the vaccine, yet it is simpler than an outright injection.

Inovio's Phase 1 trial has shown that the immunization candidate prompts the creation of both antibodies and T-cells. Even if the first vaccines that Americans and others receive do not come from Inovio, the easy storage and application of this protection could be used as a seasonal boost later on.

Moreover, the company uses its DNA approach to develop other drugs. These include cancer, infectious disease, and human papillomavirus. That makes NASDAQ: INO a potential long-term investment.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock

NASDAQ: INO is quoted at $11.20 in Friday's pre-market trading. Shares are up some 1.63% after dropping by 0.1% on Thursday. Calm trading is relatively new to Inovio's shares, which have ranged between the $8 handle the $12 one during November.

The firm is valued at $1.87 billion, making it a small company in comparison to other pharmaceutical firms. There is substantial room to go toward the 52-week high of $33.79.

