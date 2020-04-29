Venezuela is asking the Bank of England to repatriate the nation's gold – Reuters

Reuters has reported that "Venezuela is asking the Bank of England to sell part of the South American nation's gold reserves held in its coffers and send the proceeds to the United Nations to help with the country's coronavirus-fighting efforts."
For some background to the story, Reuters explained that "Venezuela for decades stored gold that makes up part of its central bank reserves in the vaults of foreign financial institutions including the Bank of England, which provides gold custodian services to many developing countries."
Lead paragraphs
The Bank of England has since 2018 refused to transfer the 31 tonnes of gold to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, whom Great Britain has refused to recognize as the country's legitimate leader after his disputed 2018 re-election.
The effort signals that Maduro is desperately seeking financial resources around the world as the country's economy struggles under low oil prices, crippling U.S. sanctions and a paralyzing coronavirus quarantine.
Consulted about the issue, the United Nations Development Programme said it "has been approached recently to explore mechanisms to use existing resources held by the Central Bank of Venezuela in financial institutions outside the country to fund the ongoing efforts to address the ... the COVID-19 pandemic."
Key notes
- At current market prices, Venezuelan gold on deposit at the Bank of England would be worth around $1.7 billion.
- The Bank of England said it does not comment on individual customer relationships.
- Former U.N. aid chief Jan Egeland on Tuesday called for sanctions on Venezuela and other countries to be lifted and urged the release of Venezuelan funds in banks in Britain, the United States and Portugal.
- Venezuela has lived a six-year economic crisis driven by an collapsing socialist system and a decaying oil industry, driving a mass migration of nearly 5 million people and fueling hyperinflation that has left many unable to obtain basic food.
- Recent tightening of U.S. sanctions meant to oust Maduro have strangled fuel imports, prompting Venezuelans to wait for hours in fuel stations queues or turn to the pricey black market.
- Venezuela as of Tuesday had reported only 329 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.
Market implications
Developing nations are to to be the hardest hit by COVID-19. Venezuela is now considered a developing again, but was almost developed until Maduro came into power – Venezuela has been in decline ever since. Should Venezuela flood the market with physical gold, which it is desperately short of, it is unlikely to have a major impact, but worth noting nevertheless. Venezuela's reserves are already at a 75-tear low. Venezuela currently has around 10 tons of gold reserves, but a third of the total is being held by the Bank of England. This is not the first time that Venezuela has asked the BoE to repatriate its gold, it did so last year as well. The BoE refused even after the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, wrote a letter to the Bank of England asking it not to return the gold to Venezuelan coffers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD choppy after Fed decision
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.0850 after the Fed left policies unchanged and pledge to keep rates low as long as necessary. US GDP disappointed with a fall of 4.8% while hopes that Gilead's Remdesivir drug can help with coronavirus boost sentiment.
AUD/USD firmer above 0.6500 amid Wall Street’s strength
US indexes are ending the day at fresh 7-week highs, as hopes mount on the results of Gilead drug’s test against COVID-19. Fed’s Powell pledged to do “whatever it takes” to support the economy. Chinese official PMIs coming up next.
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement
Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.