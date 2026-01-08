The NZD/USD pair extends the decline to near 0.5765 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid the cautious mood ahead of the release of key US economic data later this week.

Traders brace for the US employment report for December on Friday, as it might offer some hints about the interest rate path. The US economy is estimated to see 60,000 job additions in December, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to tick lower to 4.5% during the same period.

Any signs of weakness in the US labor market could support the case for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) easing and weigh on the Greenback. On the other hand, if the reports show stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could boost the USD and create a headwind for the pair.

US services activity improved in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday. The US Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in December, versus 52.6 prior. This figure came in above the market consensus of 52.3.

The US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in Caracas on Saturday. US President Donald Trump said that Washington is currently "in charge" of Venezuela and intends to "run" the country until a proper transition is established. Uncertainty and tensions between the US and Venezuela could undermine the riskier assets, such as the Kiwi against the USD, in the near term.