Silver (XAG/USD) seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday and now trades around the $78.00 mark, down 0.40% for the day. The white metal, however, holds above the previous day's swing low and a month-to-date ascending trend-line support, near the $77.00 mark.

This is followed by the rising 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $75.65 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. While the XAG/USD holds above the said support levels, the near-term bias seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moves toward the zero line from negative territory, suggesting that the momentum is stabilizing after the latest retracement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 47 (neutral), reflecting balanced conditions. Moreover, a sustained trade above the said confluence validates the positive bias.

A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the $75.00 psychological mark. The corrective decline could extend further towards the next relevant support near mid-$74.00s, which is likely to act as a near-term base for the commodity.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart