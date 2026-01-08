US Dollar Index treads water above 98.50 due to market caution

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after two days of gains and hovering around 98.70 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The Greenback remains steady as recent data point to a fragile US economic backdrop ahead of Friday’s crucial jobs report, tempering market sentiment.

Traders will keep an eye on the US Initial Jobless Claims data later in the North American session. Attention will be shifted toward Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to show job gains of 55,000 in December, down from 64,000 in November.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Wednesday that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 52.3. JOLTS Job Openings came in at 7.146 million in November. This reading followed the 7.449 million openings recorded in October (revised from 7.67 million) and came in below the market expectation of 7.6 million.

The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change showed an increase of 41,000 jobs in December, following a revised decline of 29,000 in November. The figure comes in slightly below market expectations of 47,000.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Tuesday that the US central bank needs to cut interest rates aggressively this year to support economic momentum. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned of a risk that the unemployment rate could “pop” higher.