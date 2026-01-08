EUR/USD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.1700 amid weakening momentum

EUR/USD remains steady after four days of losses, trading around 1.1680 during the Asian hours on Thursday. On the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42.6 (neutral-bearish) indicates weakening momentum after slipping below the 50 midline. RSI staying sub-50 would keep bears engaged and limit recovery attempts.

The EUR/USD pair is currently positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and marginally below the 50-day EMA, underscoring fading upside momentum. The medium-term average edges higher but is flattening, while the short-term average has rolled over, keeping a near-term cap in place.

The EUR/USD pair remains vulnerable while it holds under the declining nine-day EMA. Sustained weakness beneath the short-term average could keep risks skewed to the downside. A close below the 50-day EMA at 1.1682 would weaken the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to test the monthly low of 1.1589, set on December 1.

On the upside, a rebound above the nine-day EMA at 1.1711 would revive the momentum and support the EUR/USD pair to target the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24. Further advances would improve the short-term momentum and open the doors toward the 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.05% 0.03% 0.09% 0.15% 0.15% -0.03% EUR 0.01% 0.06% 0.05% 0.10% 0.15% 0.16% -0.02% GBP -0.05% -0.06% 0.00% 0.04% 0.10% 0.11% -0.07% JPY -0.03% -0.05% 0.00% 0.04% 0.11% 0.08% -0.08% CAD -0.09% -0.10% -0.04% -0.04% 0.07% 0.06% -0.12% AUD -0.15% -0.15% -0.10% -0.11% -0.07% 0.00% -0.17% NZD -0.15% -0.16% -0.11% -0.08% -0.06% -0.00% -0.18% CHF 0.03% 0.02% 0.07% 0.08% 0.12% 0.17% 0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)