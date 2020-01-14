USTR: US, Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing - Reuters

Citing a US Trade Representative (USTR) Spokesman on Tuesday, Reuters reported last hour that top trade officials from the US, Japan and the European Union (EU) will meet in Washington on Tuesday to address non-market-oriented trade policies and subsidies by China, a day ahead of the US-China preliminary trade deal sealing in.

Additional Details:

“US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met Monday with his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshi Kajiyama, and will meet for bilateral talks with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan on Thursday, a USTR spokesman said.

The meetings bookend Wednesday’s signing of a Phase I trade agreement between the United States and China that is aimed at defusing an 18-month war of tit-for-tat tariffs that have roiled financial markets and dragged down global growth.

The EU and Japan share many of the United States’ concerns about those issues and China’s behavior in global markets, but Tokyo and Brussels have been put on the defensive by tariffs threatened and imposed by President Donald Trump.”